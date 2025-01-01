Hawai‘i Public Radio Production and Operations Intern (February 2025)
Do you love working with technology, editing software and media equipment?
Want to help inform, inspire and connect people across Hawai‘i?
Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for a tech savvy, organized and detail-oriented student to join our team this summer as our Production and Operations Intern.
Our Student Intern will gain the following valuable skills:
- Technical skills related to the career field:
- Microphone, cabling, and technical setups for live audio/visual productions
- Performance studio schedule coordination
- Organizing and preparing audio and visual recordings for post-production work
- Recording and editing audio using programs like Adobe Audition, DaVinci Resolve and Logic Pro
- Preparing and running a live radio broadcast on a soundboard/console
- Knowledge of the career field:
- Learn broadcast control best practices and equipment uses, including studio organization and maintenance
- Gain experience working in a live production setting, including live music performances
- Familiarize yourself with national broadcast standards, including EAS and Civil Defense testing
Position Requirements:
- Interest in radio broadcasting and live event production
- Reliable transportation to work on-site
- Ability to learn new skills quickly and joyfully!
Preferred (not required):
- Prior media/live production experience
- Knowledge of Adobe Audition, Logic Pro, and/or DaVinci Resolve
If you’ve ever wanted to work at a radio station, produce a podcast, or be a content creator, this internship will give you some foundational experience toward your goals. Experience what it is like to work at one of the only local, non-profit public broadcasters in Hawai‘i and develop valuable skills toward a future career in media production.
Interested students may apply through IMUA Xchange: https://ksbe-csm.symplicity.com/