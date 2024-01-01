General Assignment Reporter (August 2024)

Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for a general assignment reporter to join our newsroom. We’re looking for an experienced reporter who can cover news across platforms, from on the air audio for newscasts and deeper discussions on our news talk-program The Conversation to posting content on digital platforms. This position can include covering breaking and developing news for our state-wide island community, so the ability to turn work quickly on deadlines is important. We’re looking for a self-starter with a positive attitude who can work with colleagues in a fast-paced environment with the spirit of aloha.



While this position is a general assignment reporter, it also will involve developing a beat in the area of affordability in Hawaiʻi. This broad topic can touch on issues including affordable housing, cost of living, and other quality of life issues that are pushing more Hawaiʻi residents to pursue work and life away from the islands. The approach would also seek out examples of programs, people and movements that are helping to slow or reverse this trend.



This is a full-time, exempt position keeping Monday through Friday hours with occasional weekend and evening work as assigned or necessary for news coverage. Typically works 40 to 45 hours a week.





SALARY RANGE: $54,000-$61,000





QUALIFICATIONS



2-5 years of experience in reporting and story-telling; excellent writing and communication skills.



Experience working in teams and producing content on deadlines.



Familiarity with Hawai‘i and with public radio are essential, experience in public radio or other broadcasting is helpful. Professional presentation skills, including broadcast quality voice skills.



Experience with digital platforms is essential and experience in their use in news organizations is helpful.







DESCRIPTION OF POSITION



The General Assignment Reporter will write, edit and produce short and long form news features and shorter stories for on-air newscasts and local inserts into national magazines, spot coverage and live appearances on news and talk programs as well as posting stories on HPR’s digital news platforms.



This position will be responsible for covering several stories a week for broadcast on local portions of national news magazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered.



This position will contribute to additional reporting and news coverage as part of HPR’s news team—from work on series and special reports to participation in listener events such as panel discussions and other events, including HPR on-air fund drives.







POSITION DUTIES



File a combination of feature stories and shorter news pieces each week. Weekly appearances on HPR’s news/talk program The Conversation; posting online components of coverage.



Work with News Editor, Managing Editor and News Director to plan and execute coverage on a regular basis. Take part in news meetings and communicate with colleagues about story planning and developments.



Other duties as assigned.













