HPR is expanding the range of stories we tell and share, and the formats and places in which we share them. The Executive Producer for Podcasts and Multimedia will lead the effort across HPR to produce new podcasts, focusing on lifestyle content and evergreen topics that live outside of the daily news cycle.

Key Duties: · Leads the effort across HPR to develop and produce new podcasts and related projects from staff, contributors and the community, including video elements for digital platforms.

· Topics of focus will be evergreen, lifestyle / features content, and may include music, food, books, health and fitness, comedy, family life, etc, all seen through the lens of life in Hawai'i.

· The EP may at times be the voice or face of a podcast or related digital initiatives, but is far more often coaching and directing a handful of staff and contributors.

· Podcasts will be the primary focus, but this person may help to create content that works for audiences on other platforms including radio spots, segments or series.

· This role reports into the Director of Programming and Content Development, and supports them in receiving, prioritizing and delivering feedback on pitches for new ideas. The EP works collaboratively across HPR, most especially with the news team in the story planning and creation process.

Qualities and Skills: · Digital media creation and distribution expertise, including strong writing, audio and multimedia editing and storytelling skills. Familiarity with a range of production tools and distribution platforms.

· Experience in journalism and fact-based storytelling. Upholds practices and standards that keeps the work of HPR compelling and trusted.

· A strong planner and a clear communicator. A great manager of creative people and processes.

· Enjoys managing multiple projects. The EP may have up to a half dozen active projects in their portfolio in various stages of development.

· Is a champion of others ideas, an excellent listener who doesn't let personal interests overly influence the slate of projects they develop.

· Is driven to expand HPR’s audience base, with an emphasis on growing new audiences.

· Connected to and familiar with people and places across the islands. Delights in elevating a range of voices, stories and experiences that represent the dynamism and diversity of Hawai'i.

This full-time role has a starting salary range of 60K – 68K, and has health, retirement and time off benefits, plus flexibility for some remote work.

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org

