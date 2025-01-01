Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for someone with excellent communication, organization and digital skills to support the President and CEO with key tasks and projects that keep HPR running smoothly and moving forward in its mission to serve the people of Hawai‘i.

This is a vital role at HPR. The executive assistant provides high-level support to the CEO and plays an active part in many aspects of running a community-backed public service that informs, inspires and connects Hawai‘i.



Every day can be different at HPR, therefore the EA is someone who enjoys keeping track of a range of duties and projects. They are able to adapt to fast-paced moments, and can take on new tasks and priorities as they arise.

Key Duties:

· Calendar management: Scheduling appointments, requests, travel and logistics for the CEO, and other staff at the direction of the CEO. The EA coordinates and attends board meetings, senior team meetings, all hands and other priority meetings, and helps to document and share takeaways, next steps and decisions.

· Board coordination: Creates and schedules annual calendar for board and committee meetings. Drafts and shares agendas, meeting minutes and other key documents for those meetings.

· Supporting station-wide priorities: Assists with planning and execution of important initiatives across departments at HPR, including pledge drives and a range of internal and external events, both in person and virtual.

· Drafting presentations and docs: Creates communications for review by CEO or other senior staff that include visual elements and require digital skills, including documents, presentations and invitations.

· Light project management and research: Assists in tracking progress for key events and initiatives, updating and communicating deadlines and next steps, and conducting some research.

· Representing HPR: Warmly welcomes guests to the station for meetings with the CEO and other staff, and interacts with the community at events in and outside of the station.

· Support for convenings: Assists with set up and break down for key meetings and gatherings, including arranging for food, seating, tech and AV needs.

Key Qualities:

· Trustworthy and discreet with confidential issues and documents. Works with sensitive information and maintains confidentiality, security and ensure compliance with privacy policies and regulations.

· Highly organized, and has a penchant for planning and preparedness for themselves and others.

· Attention to detail, is reliable and accurate in communications and calendaring.

· A good listener who genuinely likes to help others, and a creative thinker and problem solver.

· Able to carry about 25lbs and has reliable transportation.

· Has a positive demeanor, is approachable and able to work with a range of people.

· Exemplifies key values of HPR including integrity, excellence, collaboration and creativity, and is driven to help HPR fulfill our mission to serve Hawai’i.

This is a full-time, non-exempt position. The majority of the work is done at HPR's headquarters, with flexibility for working remotely as approved. There are occasional evening and weekend working hours.

Pay range: $50 - $55K. Eligible for overtime.

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to EA@hawaiipublicradio.org.