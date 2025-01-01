© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Accounting Assistant, Part-Time

Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for an experienced accounting/billing professional with Excel proficiency who is community-minded and loves HPR to join the corporate support team as an Accounting Assistant.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Prepare and send invoices to clients
  • Enter invoices and cash receipts in Excel spreadsheets
  • Update CRM and other station software applications
  • Maintain accounts receivables and other financial spreadsheets, lists, etc.
  • Track and follow up on outstanding payments
  • Reconcile accounts receivable monthly
  • Submit reconciled monthly reports/annual reports within deadline
  • Interact with clients regarding billing inquiries and payment arrangements
  • Participate in meetings and station events
  • Handle sensitive financial transactions with discretion, maintaining accuracy and integrity in all accounting activities
  • Ensure strict confidentiality and security of financial records, customer information, and company data in compliance with HPR policies and industry regulations.
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

  • High School diploma
  • Experience in bookkeeping or accounts receivable
  • Proficiency in Excel and general office tools including Word
  • Strong attention to detail and ability to multitask
  • Excellent communication and customer service skills
  • Experience in administrative support desired
  • Self-motivated
  • Ability to work collaboratively

Part-time (16 hours per week, Mon-Thurs or Tues-Fri), on-site position at Honolulu office

Pay range: $20 to $24 per hour, depending on experience

Please send resume and cover letter by Wednesday, April 30, to chyman@hawaiipublicradio.org. EEOE. This position may be filled before the application deadline based on applications received.