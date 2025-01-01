Accounting Assistant, Part-Time
Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for an experienced accounting/billing professional with Excel proficiency who is community-minded and loves HPR to join the corporate support team as an Accounting Assistant.
Key Responsibilities:
- Prepare and send invoices to clients
- Enter invoices and cash receipts in Excel spreadsheets
- Update CRM and other station software applications
- Maintain accounts receivables and other financial spreadsheets, lists, etc.
- Track and follow up on outstanding payments
- Reconcile accounts receivable monthly
- Submit reconciled monthly reports/annual reports within deadline
- Interact with clients regarding billing inquiries and payment arrangements
- Participate in meetings and station events
- Handle sensitive financial transactions with discretion, maintaining accuracy and integrity in all accounting activities
- Ensure strict confidentiality and security of financial records, customer information, and company data in compliance with HPR policies and industry regulations.
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- High School diploma
- Experience in bookkeeping or accounts receivable
- Proficiency in Excel and general office tools including Word
- Strong attention to detail and ability to multitask
- Excellent communication and customer service skills
- Experience in administrative support desired
- Self-motivated
- Ability to work collaboratively
Part-time (16 hours per week, Mon-Thurs or Tues-Fri), on-site position at Honolulu office
Pay range: $20 to $24 per hour, depending on experience
Please send resume and cover letter by Wednesday, April 30, to chyman@hawaiipublicradio.org. EEOE. This position may be filled before the application deadline based on applications received.