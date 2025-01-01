Accounting Assistant, Part-Time

Key Responsibilities:



Prepare and send invoices to clients

Enter invoices and cash receipts in Excel spreadsheets

Update CRM and other station software applications

Maintain accounts receivables and other financial spreadsheets, lists, etc.

Track and follow up on outstanding payments

Reconcile accounts receivable monthly

Submit reconciled monthly reports/annual reports within deadline

Interact with clients regarding billing inquiries and payment arrangements

Participate in meetings and station events

Handle sensitive financial transactions with discretion, maintaining accuracy and integrity in all accounting activities

Ensure strict confidentiality and security of financial records, customer information, and company data in compliance with HPR policies and industry regulations.

Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications:



High School diploma

Experience in bookkeeping or accounts receivable

Proficiency in Excel and general office tools including Word

Strong attention to detail and ability to multitask

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Experience in administrative support desired

Self-motivated

Ability to work collaboratively

Part-time (16 hours per week, Mon-Thurs or Tues-Fri), on-site position at Honolulu office

Pay range: $20 to $24 per hour, depending on experience

Please send resume and cover letter by Wednesday, April 30, to chyman@hawaiipublicradio.org. EEOE. This position may be filled before the application deadline based on applications received.