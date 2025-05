During Spring Break, the award-winning Honokaʻa Jazz Band performed at the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea before heading to Oʻahu. Band director Gary Washburn and his students join Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba for a closer look at the dedicated musicians behind this Grammy Signature School program.

Learn more about the Honokaʻa Jazz Band: facebook.com/honokaajazzband