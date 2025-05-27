Honolulu Jazz Quartet's John Kolivas

Hawaiʻi Public Radio's Live from the Atherton Jazz Series starts on Saturday June 7th with the Honolulu Jazz Quartet. Bassist John Kolivas and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba talk about Kolivas' music before forming the HJQ 24 years ago- from a student at Punahou School, to New York City to play jazz and work on Broadway, and back home to Hawaiʻi to raise a family and play with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. HJQ is John Kolivas (bass), Tim Tsukiyama (sax), Dan Del Negro (piano) and Noel Okimoto (drums). Honolulu Jazz Quartet will present a night of jazz and the stories behind the music. https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/events/atherton-concert-series

facebook.com/honolulujazzquartet