Honolulu Jazz Quartet's John Kolivas

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 27, 2025 at 10:26 AM HST

Hawaiʻi Public Radio's Live from the Atherton Jazz Series starts on Saturday June 7th with the Honolulu Jazz Quartet. Bassist John Kolivas and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba talk about Kolivas' music before forming the HJQ 24 years ago- from a student at Punahou School, to New York City to play jazz and work on Broadway, and back home to Hawaiʻi to raise a family and play with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. HJQ is John Kolivas (bass), Tim Tsukiyama (sax), Dan Del Negro (piano) and Noel Okimoto (drums). Honolulu Jazz Quartet will present a night of jazz and the stories behind the music. https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/events/atherton-concert-series
facebook.com/honolulujazzquartet
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Honolulu Jazz QuartetJohn Kolivas
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
