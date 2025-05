Seabury Hall pianist Cassie Goldyn and her sister Bobby started a non profit: a tuition free choir on Maui that performs for Kupuna, brightening their day with the sharing of music. Inspired by visiting her own Grandmother, Cassie Goldyn has been playing the piano at age 4, and has found a way to turn her hard work and joy into othersʻ happiness.https://www.keikikupuna.org

Listen • 17:09