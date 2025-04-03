© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Keira Ida Ayu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published April 3, 2025 at 9:40 AM HST

Waiākea High School sophomore Keira Ida Ayu is a pianist, percussionist and a commuter! Ida Ayu travels to Honolulu twice a month for Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony’s Youth Symphony II rehearsals and piano lessons with Dr. Wendy Yamashita. She also commutes to Kailua-Kona for percussion lessons with Kamuela Philharmonic’s Sharon Cannon. With the support of her dedicated family and a community of caring teachers—including Gerdine Markus, Grayson Mento, Mr. Sakamoto and the Hawai‘i Youth Symphony—Ida Ayu is able to have fun, grow, and give back to others.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
