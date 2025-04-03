Tuesday Student Takeover: Keira Ida Ayu

Waiākea High School sophomore Keira Ida Ayu is a pianist, percussionist and a commuter! Ida Ayu travels to Honolulu twice a month for Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony’s Youth Symphony II rehearsals and piano lessons with Dr. Wendy Yamashita. She also commutes to Kailua-Kona for percussion lessons with Kamuela Philharmonic’s Sharon Cannon. With the support of her dedicated family and a community of caring teachers—including Gerdine Markus, Grayson Mento, Mr. Sakamoto and the Hawai‘i Youth Symphony—Ida Ayu is able to have fun, grow, and give back to others.