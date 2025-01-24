© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gut, Wind and Wire on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published January 24, 2025 at 2:40 PM HST

Gut, Wind and Wire's Ronn McFarlane and Mark Cudek join Morning Café before their Honolulu and Kona appearances with Early Music Hawaiʻi. The early music instrumental group will play Renaissance trios for lute, flutes and gamba. McFarlane and Cudek discuss the unique stringed instruments used throughout the period and preview their concert which features popular music from Renaissance Britain, France and Italy, and tunes from the Celtic fringe.

Gut, Wind and Wire play in Honolulu on Jan. 24 and in Kona on Jan. 26. Learn more.

Classical Music Conversations
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio