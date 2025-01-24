Gut, Wind and Wire on Morning Café

Gut, Wind and Wire's Ronn McFarlane and Mark Cudek join Morning Café before their Honolulu and Kona appearances with Early Music Hawaiʻi. The early music instrumental group will play Renaissance trios for lute, flutes and gamba. McFarlane and Cudek discuss the unique stringed instruments used throughout the period and preview their concert which features popular music from Renaissance Britain, France and Italy, and tunes from the Celtic fringe.

Gut, Wind and Wire play in Honolulu on Jan. 24 and in Kona on Jan. 26. Learn more.