Explore HSO's Summer Series with Michael-Thomas Foumai on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published July 17, 2024 at 6:06 PM HST
Waikiki Shell
Courtesy Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra at the Waikiki Shell

Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai joins Morning Café to share about Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's summer series, which features a number of exciting concerts, from the music of Mahler to Star Wars to the Olympics, and more. Learn more about HSO's upcoming summer concerts featuring the Sheraton Starlight Festival and the Lexus Hawaiʻi Films In Concert.

This classical music conversation aired on July 17 on Morning Café. Join host Gene Schiller weekdays for Morning Café and Morning Concert starting at 8 a.m. on HPR-2.
Classical Music Conversations Morning ConcertHawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
