Explore HSO's Summer Series with Michael-Thomas Foumai on Morning Café

Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai joins Morning Café to share about Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's summer series, which features a number of exciting concerts, from the music of Mahler to Star Wars to the Olympics, and more. Learn more about HSO's upcoming summer concerts featuring the Sheraton Starlight Festival and the Lexus Hawaiʻi Films In Concert.

This classical music conversation aired on July 17 on Morning Café. Join host Gene Schiller weekdays for Morning Café and Morning Concert starting at 8 a.m. on HPR-2.