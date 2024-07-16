Michael-Thomas Foumai on Evening Concert

Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
A week long summer day camp for clarinet students, Hawaii ClariFest is a wonderful way to improve skills and meet other clarinet students from around Oahu. Clarinetist Nakoa Kanahele visited Classical Pacific to talk about the supportive clarinet community and the inspiring teachers that make up this festival. The Hawaii ClariFest 2024 Recital is on Sunday, July 14th at Orvis Auditorium and is free to the public. @HawaiiClariFest
Hawaii Youth Symphonyʻs Pacific Music Institute has been a part of our summer musical community for more than 30 years. PMIʻs General Manager, Jeremy Lawi spoke to Classical Pacific about this yearʻs programs and the final concerts this weekend. To be involved next year, Lawi says registration information will be available February 2025. https://www.pacificmusichi.org