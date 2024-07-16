Michael-Thomas Foumai on Evening Concert

A week long summer day camp for clarinet students, Hawaii ClariFest is a wonderful way to improve skills and meet other clarinet students from around Oahu. Clarinetist Nakoa Kanahele visited Classical Pacific to talk about the supportive clarinet community and the inspiring teachers that make up this festival. The Hawaii ClariFest 2024 Recital is on Sunday, July 14th at Orvis Auditorium and is free to the public. @HawaiiClariFest

