Pianist Michelle Cann on Morning Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:12 PM HST
Pianist Michelle Cann visited Morning Concert ahead of her appearance with the Honolulu Chamber Music Series on May 20. A recipient of the 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence and the Cleveland Institute of Music's 2022 Alumni Achievement Award, Cann discusses her recent appearance with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and the piano music of composer Florence Price, female composers of Chicago's Black Renaissance, as well as the importance of accessibility to classical music.

Cann's presents a program featuring Chopin, Gulla, Liszt and more on Monday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. on the Orvis Auditorium. Learn more.

This interview aired on May 20, 2024 on Morning Café. 
