Evening Concert Celebrates the Guitar

Dr. Melvin Yee, a Honolulu neurologist, shares his love of the guitar with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva. Listen to Dr. Yee’s guitar favorites that he enjoys both listening to and playing. He also talks about the importance of being a life-long learner in music or any activity that you’re interested in for better brain health.

This classical music conversation aired on Jan. 11, 2024, on Evening Concert. Tune in to Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva and Olivia Waring every weekday starting from 6 to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

