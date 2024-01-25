© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Evening Concert Celebrates the Guitar

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published January 25, 2024 at 12:46 PM HST
Craig DeSilva and Melvin Yee
Dr. Melvin Yee, a Honolulu neurologist, shares his love of the guitar with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva. Listen to Dr. Yee’s guitar favorites that he enjoys both listening to and playing. He also talks about the importance of being a life-long learner in music or any activity that you’re interested in for better brain health.

 

This classical music conversation aired on Jan. 11, 2024, on Evening Concert. Tune in to Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva and Olivia Waring every weekday starting from 6 to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
