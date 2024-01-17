© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Galliard String Quartet on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:54 PM HST
Galliard String Quartet
JoAnn Lamolino
Galliard String Quartet

Galliard String Quartet members Helen Liu and Anna Womack stop by Morning Café to preview their upcoming concert exploring Nordic landscapes and Eastern rhythms. Their concerts at the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art (Jan. 20) and at the Paliku Theatre (Jan. 21) will explore the sounds of the vast European landscapes of Dvorak, Bartok and Grieg. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Jan. 17, 2024, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.
Classical Music Conversations
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
