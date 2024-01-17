Galliard String Quartet on Morning Café

Galliard String Quartet members Helen Liu and Anna Womack stop by Morning Café to preview their upcoming concert exploring Nordic landscapes and Eastern rhythms. Their concerts at the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art (Jan. 20) and at the Paliku Theatre (Jan. 21) will explore the sounds of the vast European landscapes of Dvorak, Bartok and Grieg. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Jan. 17, 2024, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.

