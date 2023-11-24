Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Singer with Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus, Sophia Victorino is a junior at Iolani School, and is grateful for her piano teacher Jill Fong who helps her with her technique, as well as arranging and composing. Sophia brought in beautiful music and energy to our Tuesday Takeover.
Logyn Okuda talks about his composition studies at Chapman University. The Iolani School graduate is a drummer and a composer. In this interview, Logyn shares some of his experiences at college, and we hear some works from this brilliant musician.