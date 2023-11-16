Les Délices on Morning Café

Debra Nagy and Scott Metcalfe, musicians with the Ohio-based music ensemble, Les Délices, join Gene Schiller to preview their concert “14th Century Avant-Garde” which took place on Nov. 11 in Honolulu and on Nov. 12 in Kealakekua.

A national reputation as a leader in the field of early music, the artists from Les Délices discuss the music of notable avant-garde composers Guillaume de Machaut, Jacob Senleches, Johannes Suzoy, and others composed for vielle, harp, medieval winds, and voice. Nagy and Metcalfe also take time to share about early music instruments including the dulcian and the vielle, and play a piece together live in the studio. Learn more about Les Délices.

This classical music conversation aired on Nov. 10 on Morning Café.