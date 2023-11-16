© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Les Délices on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST
Musicians from early music ensemble Les Délices
Les Délices
/
lesdelices.org
Scott Metcalfe (left) and Debra Nagy (right) of Les Délices

Debra Nagy and Scott Metcalfe, musicians with the Ohio-based music ensemble, Les Délices, join Gene Schiller to preview their concert “14th Century Avant-Garde” which took place on Nov. 11 in Honolulu and on Nov. 12 in Kealakekua.

A national reputation as a leader in the field of early music, the artists from Les Délices discuss the music of notable avant-garde composers Guillaume de Machaut, Jacob Senleches, Johannes Suzoy, and others composed for vielle, harp, medieval winds, and voice. Nagy and Metcalfe also take time to share about early music instruments including the dulcian and the vielle, and play a piece together live in the studio. Learn more about Les Délices.

This classical music conversation aired on Nov. 10 on Morning Café.

Tags
Classical Music Conversations Morning Concert
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
Related Stories