Michael-Thomas Foumai and Jim Moffitt on Classical Pacific

Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Jim Moffitt stop by Classical Pacific to share about the upcoming world premiere of Foumai's piano concerto, ‘Hard-Boiled Wonderland.’ The concerto will be featured at CMH's season kickoff at the Doris Duke Theater on October 20 and at the Palikū Theatre on October 21. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on October 18, 2023. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.