Michael-Thomas Foumai and Jim Moffitt on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM HST
Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai, left, and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi President Jim Moffitt.
HPR
Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai, left, and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi President Jim Moffitt.

Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Jim Moffitt stop by Classical Pacific to share about the upcoming world premiere of Foumai's piano concerto, ‘Hard-Boiled Wonderland.’ The concerto will be featured at CMH's season kickoff at the Doris Duke Theater on October 20 and at the Palikū Theatre on October 21. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on October 18, 2023. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
