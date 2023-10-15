© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Joshua Habermann, Oʻahu Choral Society and Nicholas Keone Lee, St. Andrewʻs Cathedral on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM HST
HPR
Joshua Habermann of the Oʻahu Choral Society and Nicholas Keone Lee of the Cathedral of St. Andrew

The Oʻahu Choral Society and the Cathedral of Saint Andrew are teaming up to honor the great English composer William Byrd. Director of Oʻahu Choral Society Joshua Habermann and Music Director of St. Andrewʻs Cathedral Nicholas Keone Lee talk about the sound of an English church and their collaborative efforts to honor Bryd's sacred music ahead of the upcoming concert which marks the 400th commemoration of his death.

Presented by the Oʻahu Choral Society and the Cathedral of Saint Andrew, "William Byrd: Music for a Secret Chapel" takes place on October 22. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on October 13, 2023. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
