Joshua Habermann, Oʻahu Choral Society and Nicholas Keone Lee, St. Andrewʻs Cathedral on Classical Pacific

The Oʻahu Choral Society and the Cathedral of Saint Andrew are teaming up to honor the great English composer William Byrd. Director of Oʻahu Choral Society Joshua Habermann and Music Director of St. Andrewʻs Cathedral Nicholas Keone Lee talk about the sound of an English church and their collaborative efforts to honor Bryd's sacred music ahead of the upcoming concert which marks the 400th commemoration of his death.

Presented by the Oʻahu Choral Society and the Cathedral of Saint Andrew, "William Byrd: Music for a Secret Chapel" takes place on October 22.

This classical music conversation aired on October 13, 2023. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.