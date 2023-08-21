© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Tuesday Student Takeover: Hanahau`oli Harpists: Frances, Lula and Leia

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM HST
Leia, Frances, and Lula with their harps at the HPR studio.

Frances, Lula and Leia visited Classical Pacific, bringing their instruments, and sharing music and conversation about harps and other hobbies.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
