Palolo Valley Double Bassist Matin Boulos is a student at San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She visited Classical Pacific during her spring break with her bass and parents in tow.

This classical music conversation aired on March 14, 2023. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene's Tuesday Student Takeovers air weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.