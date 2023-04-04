© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

John Starr Alexander's Requiem airs on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM HST
John A with Ann Yoseshige's lei.JPG

Honolulu music and vocal director John Starr Alexander joins Classical Pacific to share about his Requiem, composed during his sabbatical from ʻIolani School in 1998. He joins Sharene Taba to share about his monumental composition, which has since been performed around the United States. Listen to a recording of Alexander's Requiem, which features ʻIolani School and the Hokulani Singers.

This classical music conversation aired on April 3 on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
