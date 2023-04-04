John Starr Alexander's Requiem airs on Classical Pacific

Honolulu music and vocal director John Starr Alexander joins Classical Pacific to share about his Requiem, composed during his sabbatical from ʻIolani School in 1998. He joins Sharene Taba to share about his monumental composition, which has since been performed around the United States. Listen to a recording of Alexander's Requiem, which features ʻIolani School and the Hokulani Singers.

This classical music conversation aired on April 3 on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.