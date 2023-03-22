© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Concert Pianist Tony Lu on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM HST
piano-pixabay_1280.jpg
Pixabay

Pianist Tony Lu visited Morning Café ahead of his March 24 solo recital at the UH Orvis Auditorium featuring original transcriptions and classical improvisations from Beethoven to Rochberg.

Tony, a blind classical pianist, has been making his own piano solo transcriptions of orchestral, chamber, and vocal works since 2020. He shares about his early days learning piano, his chamber music collaborations, and previews some of the transcription works he'll feature at the free recital on March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

This interview aired on March 20 on Morning Café.

Tony Lu Guest Piano Recital

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWSpianopianist
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
