Concert Pianist Tony Lu on Morning Café

Pianist Tony Lu visited Morning Café ahead of his March 24 solo recital at the UH Orvis Auditorium featuring original transcriptions and classical improvisations from Beethoven to Rochberg.

Tony, a blind classical pianist, has been making his own piano solo transcriptions of orchestral, chamber, and vocal works since 2020. He shares about his early days learning piano, his chamber music collaborations, and previews some of the transcription works he'll feature at the free recital on March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

This interview aired on March 20 on Morning Café.