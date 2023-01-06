Violinist Patrick Yim on Morning Café

Dr. Patrick T.S. Yim joins Gene Schiller on Morning Café to explore a few tracks from the new album, “Digital Mist: Works for Violin and Piano.” The new album features Dr. Yim with pianist Kiu Tung Poon. Released in September 2022, “Digital Mist” represents a survey of music composed for violin and piano by American composers George Tsontakis, Sebastian Currier, Nathan Currier, and Chen Yi, and includes three world premiere recordings.

This classical music conversation aired on Monday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Morning Café.