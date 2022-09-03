Aunty Nola Nāhulu on Classical Pacific

Hawaiian choral conductor Aunty Nola Nāhulu joins Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific to share about the sing-along event held at Kawaiahaʻo Church in honor of Queen Liliʻuokalani’s birthday.

Aunty Nola also shares about recent Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus programming and their “hapa operas.”

The Eō e Liliʻu Concert and sing-along kicks off month-long programming for Hawaiian History Month.

Watch the concert, which took place on Friday, September 2, 2022, on YouTube.

This interview aired on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Classical Pacific airs weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.