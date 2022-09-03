Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Aunty Nola Nāhulu on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published September 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM HST
Liliu_songbook.PNG
https://www.hawaiiponoi.info/
The Eō e Liliʻu concert mele songbook cover

Hawaiian choral conductor Aunty Nola Nāhulu joins Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific to share about the sing-along event held at Kawaiahaʻo Church in honor of Queen Liliʻuokalani’s birthday.

Aunty Nola also shares about recent Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus programming and their “hapa operas.”

The Eō e Liliʻu Concert and sing-along kicks off month-long programming for Hawaiian History Month.

Watch the concert, which took place on Friday, September 2, 2022, on YouTube.

This interview aired on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Classical Pacific airs weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
