Classical Music Conversations

Composer Thomas Osborne on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST
Thomas Osborne-01.jpeg
Morning Concert host Gene Schiller and composer Thomas Osborne

Composer, pianist, and professor of music Thomas Osborne visits Morning Café ahead of the 50th-anniversary celebration of “Makrokosmos Volume I,” a monumental masterwork of 20th-century piano literature by George Crumb.

To celebrate, pianist Nick Gerpe commissioned twelve composers to write a response to the movements of Crumb’s original piece, whose movements are attributed to the celestial cycle. Thomas Osborne, also the director of the University of Hawai‘i Contemporary Music Ensemble, shares more about the Hawai‘i premiere of these contemporary compositions, which will be presented by Ebb & Flow Arts on Sunday, August 28 at 4 p.m. at the Orvis Auditorium. A pre-concert discussion will take place at 3 p.m..

Learn more at makrokosmos50.com.

EF-Poster-August22-Honolulu-rev-page-001-scaled.jpg

Tags

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
