Composer Thomas Osborne on Morning Café

Composer, pianist, and professor of music Thomas Osborne visits Morning Café ahead of the 50th-anniversary celebration of “Makrokosmos Volume I,” a monumental masterwork of 20th-century piano literature by George Crumb.

To celebrate, pianist Nick Gerpe commissioned twelve composers to write a response to the movements of Crumb’s original piece, whose movements are attributed to the celestial cycle. Thomas Osborne, also the director of the University of Hawai‘i Contemporary Music Ensemble, shares more about the Hawai‘i premiere of these contemporary compositions, which will be presented by Ebb & Flow Arts on Sunday, August 28 at 4 p.m. at the Orvis Auditorium. A pre-concert discussion will take place at 3 p.m..

Learn more at makrokosmos50.com.