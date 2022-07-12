Jim Moffitt on Morning Café

Clarinetist President Jim Moffitt joins Gene Schiller on Morning Café to share about the upcoming free concert featuring Clarinet Trios.

Parry Karp, cello, and Monica Chung, piano join Jim for an evening that will feature works by Farrenc, Connesson, and Brahmns on July 12 at 7:30pm at the Orvis Auditorium. The event, co-sponsored by the University of Hawaii Music Department, is free to the public.

This interview aired on July 11, 2022.

