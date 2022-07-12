Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Jim Moffitt on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published July 12, 2022 at 9:32 AM HST
Clarinetist President Jim Moffitt joins Gene Schiller on Morning Café to share about the upcoming free concert featuring Clarinet Trios.

Parry Karp, cello, and Monica Chung, piano join Jim for an evening that will feature works by Farrenc, Connesson, and Brahmns on July 12 at 7:30pm at the Orvis Auditorium. The event, co-sponsored by the University of Hawaii Music Department, is free to the public.

This interview aired on July 11, 2022.
Morning Café airs weekdays at 8 a.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
