Chamber Music Hawai‘i Board President Jim Moffitt joins Gene Schiller on Morning Café to share about the CMH’s final concert of the season.

The chamber music group’s season concludes with a rarely-heard arrangement of Brahms’ Serenades No. 1 in D Major for ten instruments, plus exciting music for brass quintet.

This interview aired on May 20, 2022.

