Asia Minute: Anti-government protests sweep across Indonesia

Indonesia is among the countries helping Myanmar following that deadly earthquake this weekend.

The government in Jakarta is sending a hospital ship and several helicopters, but at home, it's facing protests — led by students in a growing number of locations across the country.

Tension is growing between Indonesia's central government and student protestors.

Demonstrators first started rallies about seven weeks ago — focusing on government budget cuts required by an ambitious program to provide free lunches for schoolchildren and pregnant mothers.

Now the emphasis has shifted to the military — and recent changes in the law.

Those changes allow active duty military personnel to hold civil service jobs in a wider range of positions than previously.

President Prabowo Subianto is a retired general who's been in office since October.

Critics say the recent changes expand the military's influence in the civilian government: sensitive territory for a country whose longest-serving leader was the authoritarian President Suharto, a former military general.

Reuters reports thousands of anti-government protestors rallied late last week in streets from Jakarta to Aceh and Surabaya.

Nearly 27 years ago, Suharto resigned following nationwide protests.

The scale of what's going on now in Indonesia is nothing like that period, which also coincided with the so-called Asian financial crisis.

But financial markets are paying attention to the protests.

Last week, the Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest level against the dollar since the year Suharto resigned.