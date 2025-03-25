Asia Minute: Wildfires surge in South Korea

Nearly 7,000 firefighters in South Korea are working to contain the remains of wildfires that have killed at least four people and swept through part of the country over the past several days.

Wildfires in South Korea have now burned through an area roughly the size of Hilo.

Tuesday morning local time, government officials said about 57 square miles of territory had burned.

More than 3,000 people have been displaced as dry weather and strong winds continue in parts of the country's southeast.

The Korea Herald reports local governments are still ordering evacuations — although a majority of the fires are now reported to be contained. But because of wind patterns in certain areas, some fires that were previously reported as contained have flared up again.

More than 100 government helicopters will be working with fire crews today.

Over the weekend, federal officials reported at least 43 fires broke out in different parts of the country, with the most severe in the southeast.

While seasonal wildfires have become common in parts of South Korea, the Korea Forest Service reports they have surged over the past decade.

The government agency says that between 2015 and 2024, there has been a five-fold increase in wildfires in several regions of the central and southern provinces.