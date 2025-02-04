Asia Minute: Why Japan has a rice problem

Eggs remain in short supply around Hawaiʻi and that's pushed prices higher. Across the Pacific, there's a shortage of a different kind — that's driving up prices for another important food.

Japan has a rice problem. Government figures show the price of rice in Tokyo soared 70% in January — the biggest increase since the government started tracking these prices in 1971.

National rice prices will be out in a few weeks, and most economists expect a similar pattern. Late last week, the Agriculture Ministry eased some rules on accessing the government's emergency supplies of rice.

They were last used 14 years ago, after a massive tsunami and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Rice supplies have been a problem in Japan since at least last summer, especially in urban areas.

Kyodo News reports causes range from poor weather limiting harvest yields to a spike in demand from restaurants, related to a booming tourism industry.

Jiji Press reports the new ministry guidelines will give greater latitude to government officials to release emergency supplies of rice when there are distribution issues. The impact of rice shortages has also hit convenience stores.

Last week, 7-Eleven announced it was raising prices on 37 rice-based products, including a boost of nearly 10% for fried chicken bento and 20% on onigiri.