Asia Minute: Can the 4-day workweek succeed in Asia?

More companies and governments are trying a four-day workweek. It's probably not a surprise that some European countries have led the way, but the concept is spreading to other locations that are slightly unusual.

A few years ago, a little more than half the national workforce in Iceland jumped on the offer to try a four-day workweek.

Last week, researchers at the University of Iceland called the national trial "very successful," with increased worker satisfaction and productivity.

About two years ago, Belgium passed a law allowing employees to compress the hours of a usual five-day week into four days.

Now, two countries with workaholic reputations are testing the concept.

Yonhap News Agency reported that government workers in South Korea’s largest province will try an optional four-day workweek next year.

And Japan's national government is encouraging companies to offer a 4-day workweek.

The recruitment company Robert Walters surveyed 5,000 professionals, as well as companies across 11 Asian markets, and found 89% of workers want to try a 4-day workweek.

Two-thirds of employers believe that it is possible — but could take time.

Only about a quarter of employers say they’re likely to move ahead now to adjust workers' schedules.

Just this week, the governor of Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan announced plans to offer a 4-day workweek, starting in about a year and a half.

