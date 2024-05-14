Asia Minute: Singapore's new PM does more than play Taylor Swift songs

For the first time in two decades, Singapore is getting a new leader. The new prime minister will be sworn in on Wednesday — but don't look for any radical changes.

Singapore's next prime minister Lawrence Wong, in some circles, is best known for a TikTok video playing guitar to Taylor Swift's “Love Story” ahead of the singer's appearance in Singapore earlier this year.

For others, he was the public face of the pandemic, co-chairing Singaporeʻs COVID-19 task force.

He's also been Minister of Finance, chair of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and deputy prime minister, among other positions.

Before he ran for parliament, he was a government bureaucrat.

His background was modest, growing up in public housing, with scholarships funding his higher education.

He's an economist, with three degrees from the United States — an undergrad at the University of Wisconsin and Master's degrees from Michigan and Harvard.

Singapore has only had three national leaders in its nearly 60 years of existence as an independent country.

Two of them were the father-son team of Singaporeʻs founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and his son Lee Hsien Loong — who wraps up his time in office tomorrow, after 20 years in the job.

About 19 years ago, Wong was private secretary to the younger Lee, but following him in office will have its challenges.

That includes maintaining a delicate and historic balance for Singapore: being close to both the United States and China.

