Asia Minute: What’s Singapore’s link to the Baltimore bridge tragedy?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published March 28, 2024 at 9:23 AM HST
A container ship rests against the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. After days of searching through murky water for the workers missing after the bridge collapsed, officials are turning their attention Thursday to what promises to be a massive salvage operation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
A container ship rests against the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. After days of searching through murky water for the workers missing after the bridge collapsed, officials are turning their attention Thursday to what promises to be a massive salvage operation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Investigations are continuing into the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore — and that includes an international connection to Asia.

The container ship Dali that slammed into a bridge pillar in Baltimore harbor on Tuesday is registered in Singapore.

That’s not unusual — every merchant ship needs to operate under the flag of a particular country.

According to the business journal Lloyd’s List, Singapore’s ship registry is the fifth-largest in the world.

Panama and Liberia top that list, and other popular registries include Hong Kong and the Marshall Islands.

For Singapore, this is a lucrative business.

The Straits Times reports about 4,000 ships operate under the Singapore flag.

The vessels need to be less than 17 years old, and the owner needs to be a Singapore citizen, permanent resident, or a Singapore-registered company — which can be locally or foreign-owned.

This is where the business part comes in. There are tax exemptions and other incentives. Compared to many other locations, incorporating in Singapore can be relatively easy.

Dali is owned by one Singapore company and managed by another.

It operates under Singaporean law when it comes to issues from environmental regulations to safety rules.

That’s why a team of Singaporean government officials is due in Baltimore starting today.
