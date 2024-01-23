© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Accusations of political corruption hit senior government official in Singapore

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published January 23, 2024 at 8:42 AM HST
CEO of Singapore Tourism Board Lionel Yeo, left, Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs & Trade and Industry, S. Iswaran, and Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, right, hold a press conference to announce that Singapore will continue to host a Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay City Circuit for a further five years, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara/AP
/
AP
Government corruption cases are more common in some countries than in others. One place where they’re very unusual is Singapore — and that’s bringing some unwelcome attention.

The last time a senior government official in Singapore was even accused of corruption was back in 1986.

That’s the year the space shuttle Challenger tragically blew up, the nuclear reactor at Chernobyl melted down, and Ferdinand Marcos senior of the Philippines left the presidency and the country.

That year, the National Development Minister of Singapore was accused of taking bribes — but he died before he was charged in court.

This year, it's Singaporeʻs Transport Minister who stands accused by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

S. Iswaran faces 27 charges from corruption to obstruction of justice — and could face at least seven years in prison.

Charges are still pending against property developer Ong Beng Seng, who is accused of paying the minister kickbacks worth nearly $300,000.

That includes flights, tickets to English Premier League soccer games, and Formula One races at a time when the minister played a crucial role in bringing the Formula One Grand Prix to Singapore.

Ong owns the rights to that race.

The minister has resigned from his cabinet post and is out on bail. He says he's innocent and plans to fight the case in court.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
