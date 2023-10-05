Asia Minute: Countries promise to raise $12B for coral reef protection

The value of coral reefs is something that has been recognized in Hawaiʻi for many years. But the protection of reefs is getting a new round of attention this week in Asia.

Singapore is the site of the latest international agreement for enhanced protection of the world’s coral reefs.

A total of 45 countries are promising to raise $12 billion for reef protection.

The plan is called the “Coral Reef Breakthrough." It was put together by a combination of international organizations, including the International Coral Reef Initiative and the United Nations.

The group says 14% of the world's coral has been lost since 2009.

But it also notes that it's possible to restore coral reefs and to take actions to reduce their destruction.

Overfishing and pollution can lead to the loss of coral, while the impact of global warming is also taking a toll.

More than 30 lead coral reef experts contributed plans and other input to establish targets for the work.

The stated goal is “securing the future” of more than 77,000 miles of shallow-water tropical coral reefs.

Following the work in Singapore, the project will be discussed in more detail at the UN Climate Change Conference scheduled to get underway at the end of November in Dubai.

