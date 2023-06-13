Asia Minute: Australia is trying a new approach to ease pressure on its landfills

Australia's federal government has been frustrated with a lack of progress when it comes to keeping trash out of landfills.

Now, officials are trying to push more responsibility on manufacturers, since voluntary compliance has not been working.

The Australian Fashion Council said more than half of the new clothing sold in the country winds up in landfills.

They have approached 30 major clothing companies with a voluntary plan to contribute 4 cents from every garment sale toward sustainable design, recycling and resale of used clothing.

Only six clothing brands have agreed.

The government's Environment Minister has given other companies one year to sign up for the plan, or else they may face direct government taxes and further regulation.

Similar policy inducements are planned or in place for companies that produce tech waste like batteries and solar panels, as well as lower-tech items like mattresses and car seats for infants.

Late last week, state and federal officials said tougher environmental rules are also on the way for the food packaging business.

That follows word from the sector's main industry group that it will not be able to meet several voluntary targets, including transitioning to fully recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

