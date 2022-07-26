Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Asia Minute

Asia Minute: Philippines’ new president is talkative on the economy, silent on human rights

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM HST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. philippines
Aaron Favila/AP
/
AP Pool
New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gestures as he delivers his first state of the nation address in Quezon City, Philippines, Monday, July 25, 2022. Marcos Jr. delivered his first State of the Nation address Monday with momentum from his landslide election victory, but he's hamstrung by history as an ousted dictator’s son and daunting economic headwinds. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, Pool)

The new president of the Philippines is promising economic changes for its more than 112 million residents. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made the remarks in his initial State of the Nation Address — which did not include any mention of human rights.

The new leader says he wants to slash poverty in his country — which now touches nearly a quarter of the population.

He also wants to boost economic growth, reform taxes, and increase the use of renewable energy — and nuclear power. Currently, nearly half the country’s electricity comes from coal.

In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos acknowledged the Philippines faces challenges.

“I do not intend to diminish the risks and challenges that we face in this turbulent time in global history,” he said, adding, “I see sunlight filtering through these dark clouds.”

He’s targeting economic growth this year of 6.5% to 7.5% — more optimistic than the World Bank’s forecast of 5.7%.

By the end of his six-year term, Marcos says the poverty rate will be in the single digits.

He laid out a 19-point legislative agenda, but beyond a call for a moratorium on debt payments for farmers, most policy promises were short on details.

He also did not mention the drug war of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte — and the estimated tens of thousands killed as part of it.

Nor did he talk about civil unrest, corruption, or crackdowns on the media.

Tags

Asia Minute Philippines
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Content