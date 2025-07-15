The view from Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russia continues its large and deadly airstrikes on cities and civilians

President Trump says NATO allies will buy weapons from the U.S. and give them to Ukraine. Trump also said he’d apply economic penalties on Russia in 50 days unless it agrees to a peace deal.

Ukrainians are feeling uncertainty about the future of military support from the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with security analyst and senior fellow at the Delphi Global Research Center Maria Avdeeva in Kharkiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

