Copper prices have spiked in the U.S. What does that means for consumers and the economy?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:59 AM HST
An employee monitors the 8mm diameter copper cable which is rolled up before passing through a rolling mill to become cable at the Nexans manufacture in Lens, northern France, on May 11, 2022.
An employee monitors the 8mm diameter copper cable which is rolled up before passing through a rolling mill to become cable at the Nexans manufacture in Lens, northern France, on May 11, 2022. - (Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. price premium surged past the global benchmark to hit record highs this week, in reaction to President Trump’s proposal to place a 50% tariff on copper imports.

The metal is a crucial component in a dizzying array of goods and infrastructure, from cutting-edge military equipment to the pots and pans Americans use to cook their meals. And the U.S. imports about half of the copper it uses annually.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with MSNBC host and chief economic correspondent Ali Velshi.

Here & Now Newsroom
