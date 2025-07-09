In Kerr County, a fleet of volunteers bring hot meals to hard-hit neighborhoods

Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Hōkūleʻa arrived in Papeʻetē in late June. The arrival marks 49 years since Hōkūleʻa made its first historic voyage to Tahiti in June 1976, making landfall at the same spot in Papeʻetē, which is now named Hōkūleʻa Beach.
When a thunderstorm brought record-breaking rainfall to Kauaʻi in April 2018, the county didn't have a formal plan for how it would address the impacts of global warming. After seven years, that's about to change. The Kauaʻi County Planning Department is on track to finalize its Kauaʻi Climate Adaptation Plan at the end of this summer. HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports.