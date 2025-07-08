© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning new brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:07 PM HST

The latest on the deadly floods in Texas, foreign policy dominates President Trump's week, Supreme Court allows Trump administration to resume mass federal layoffs for now.

