One town celebrates July 4 with a giant cherry pie

WBUR
Published July 4, 2025 at 5:34 AM HST

Everyone has their traditions for July 4: barbecue, spending time with the family, eating more hot dogs than the body can handle. For the town of George, Washington, it’s baking a giant cherry pie.

The small city in Washington baked a massive cherry pie where everyone gets a slice.

We hear from Scott Greenstone, reporter with member station KUOW in Seattle, who made a trip down to George earlier this week to get us the inside scoop of pie

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

