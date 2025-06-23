Rep. Jim Himes on Iran's attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
President Trump announced on Monday that Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire, the U.S. Supreme Court allows third-country deportations temporarily, voting is underway in hotly contested New York City mayoral Democratic primary.