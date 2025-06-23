© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Rep. Jim Himes on Iran's attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar

By Michel Martin
Published June 23, 2025 at 10:19 PM HST

NPR's Michel Martin asks Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, top Democrat on the House Intelligence committee, about the Iranian attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar.

