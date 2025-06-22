What are Iran's nuclear capabilities after the strikes?

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A regular panelist on NPRʻs "Wait, Wait...Donʻt Tell Me," comedian Alonzo Bodden speaks to Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba about travel, career and his upcoming appearance at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Wednesday, June 25th.https://www.bluenotejazz.com/hawaii/shows/?eid=13714404
Neil Abercrombie is a former Governor of the State of Hawaii, he serves on the Board of Regents of the University of Hawaiʻi, and is music lover with an appreciation for a wide variety of genres. Hear Gov. Abercrombieʻs playlist- curated for Classical Pacific listeners!