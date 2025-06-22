© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

What are Iran's nuclear capabilities after the strikes?

By Michel Martin
Published June 22, 2025 at 10:23 PM HST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Farzan Sabet, of the Geneva Graduate Institute, about the impact U.S. military strikes had on Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
