© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

NATO summit opens in The Hague

By Teri Schultz
Published June 22, 2025 at 10:23 PM HST

NATO leaders convene in The Hague to boost defense spending, against a backdrop of the Ukraine war and the attack by the U.S. over the weekend on nuclear facilities in Iran.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Teri Schultz
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Teri Schultz
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio