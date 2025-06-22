© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published June 22, 2025 at 10:26 PM HST

The Trump administration defends its strikes on three nuclear targets in Iran, where the conflict between Israel and Iran stands now, Iran's diplomatic and military options moving forward.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
