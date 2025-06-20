© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

The latest on the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:45 AM HST

We get the latest on the criminal trial of media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs with Daniel Arkin, a national reporter with NBC News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

