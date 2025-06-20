The latest on the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence is remembering a treasured guest, and songwriting giant, in the evolution of pop and rock music, who passed away last week at 82: Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. The last of the Wilson brothers, Brian was a guest of Dave's three times over his life. We hear material from all three.
This week the DLNR kicked off its 10th annual "Wildfire and Drought LOOKOUT!" campaign to raise public awareness and preparedness for wildfires in the state, which local leaders are already warning is a concern in the state.