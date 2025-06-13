© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Trump retains control over troops in LA, for now

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:34 AM HST

On our Friday politics roundtable, hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest political developments from the jam-packed week of news, as Washington, D.C., braces for President Trump’s military parade on Saturday, and reverberations continue from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla being handcuffed during a Homeland Security news conference Thursday.

Chris Megerian from the Associated Press and Sabrina Rodriguez from the Washington Post join the discussion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio