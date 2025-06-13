© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Iran launches missiles after Israel's attack

By Greg Myre,
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:49 AM HST

Israel launched a massive attack on Iran, striking nuclear sites and killing top military commanders. In response, Iran has launched at least 100 missiles at Israel.

Greg Myre
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
